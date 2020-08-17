IGNOU Admission 2020: Last Date for Application Forms Submission for July 2020 Extended Till Aug 31

IGNOU Admission 2020 | Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has pushed back the application deadline for July 2020 session admissions to August 31. Earlier, the last date to submit applications was August 16. Those who haven’t applied and want to register can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU extends last date of Admission and re-registration pic.twitter.com/AlUdCW9jtA — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 16, 2020

Students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community will get fee exemption for one programme only. “If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected,” said the varsity.

How to apply -

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: In the ALERTS section on the homepage, click on the link for ODL programmes on ‘Offer date extended up to 31-August-2020’

Step 3: If you have not registered, click on new registration

Step 4: Fill details like mobile number, email ID and name to register

Step 5: Following which, a log in ID and password will be created

Step 6: Fill application form by providing required details and uploading scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay exam fee

Step 8: Take printout for future reference

Students whose final results are awaited or those who have not received marksheets can apply for the courses as well. They will have to submit an undertaking along with the application form that they would furnish the marksheet once they obtain it from their respective boards.

The varsity offers various undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses.

The university has also extended the deadline for the re-registration till August 31.

Those who are enrolled in one year or longer duration programme can simultaneously register themselves for any Certificate course of six months' duration.