IGNOU Admission, Re-registration Last Date Extended Till Sept 30; Details at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Candidates who have still not applied can do so by September 30.

For re-registration, candidates will be required to submit their form for the next year/semester and make online payment on the portal. Both Indian and international students of the university can apply for re-registration.

The University has also extended the deadline to enroll for online programmes and ODL programmes till September 30.

Earlier, the deadline to register for these programmes was September 15. Eligible and willing candidates can register themselves for the IGNOU programmes on the official website of the varsity at ignou.ac.in.

To register for these programmes, applicants will be required to upload scanned photograph, signature, age proof, required educational certificates, experience certificates (if any), category certificate (if SC/ ST/ OBC). They will also be required to pay the application fee in an online mode.

IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level courses.

Click on direct link to register for Online Re-Registration for July 2020 session.

Click on direct link to register for Online Programmes.

Click on direct link to register for ODL programmes.

IGNOU Admission 2020: How to apply -

Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and opt for the required link - July 2020 re-registration, online programmes, or ODL programme admissions

Step 3: Go through the instructions carefully before registering

Step 4: If you are a new user, tap on the "New registration" button

Step 5: Key in all the required information carefully and submit

Step 6: Once registered, go back and log in again

Step 7: Enter all the mandatory information in the required format

Step 8: Pay the required application fee and submit the application form

Meanwhile, IGNOU June term-end exam 2020 will be starting from September 17. The exam will be on till October 16. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.