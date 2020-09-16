IGNOU Admission, Re-registration Last Date Extended Till Sept 30; Details at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level courses.
File photo - IGNOU
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Candidates who have still not applied can do so by September 30.
For re-registration, candidates will be required to submit their form for the next year/semester and make online payment on the portal. Both Indian and international students of the university can apply for re-registration.
The University has also extended the deadline to enroll for online programmes and ODL programmes till September 30.
Earlier, the deadline to register for these programmes was September 15. Eligible and willing candidates can register themselves for the IGNOU programmes on the official website of the varsity at ignou.ac.in.
To register for these programmes, applicants will be required to upload scanned photograph, signature, age proof, required educational certificates, experience certificates (if any), category certificate (if SC/ ST/ OBC). They will also be required to pay the application fee in an online mode.
Click on direct link to register for Online Re-Registration for July 2020 session.
Click on direct link to register for Online Programmes.
Click on direct link to register for ODL programmes.
IGNOU Admission 2020: How to apply -
- Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac.in
- Step 2: Scroll down and opt for the required link - July 2020 re-registration, online programmes, or ODL programme admissions
- Step 3: Go through the instructions carefully before registering
- Step 4: If you are a new user, tap on the "New registration" button
- Step 5: Key in all the required information carefully and submit
- Step 6: Once registered, go back and log in again
- Step 7: Enter all the mandatory information in the required format
- Step 8: Pay the required application fee and submit the application form
Meanwhile, IGNOU June term-end exam 2020 will be starting from September 17. The exam will be on till October 16. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
