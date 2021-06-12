IGNOU Admissions Begin for July 2021 Session: Here’s All You Need to Know

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for July 2021 cycle. Those seeking admission to various courses through distance mode can submit their admission form online through the official portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration process for different open and distance learning (ODL) programmes and online programmes will conclude on July 15. The varsity offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes all which are on offer.

IGNOU Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Next, click on the admission link for ODL mode Programmes/ Online mode Programmes

Step 3: You will be redirected to the IGNOU admission portal where you have to click on the new registration link

Step 4: Fill in all the required details anda valid mobile number and email id

Step 5: Complete the registration process and re-login using the registered login credentials

Step 6: Select course as per your choice and fill in the application form and upload documents

Step 7: Pay the registration fee and the course fee online by using credit cards, debits cards, or net banking

Step 8:Save the copy of the admission fee receipt and the application form for future reference. Keep the registered user id and password safely for subsequent logins

Applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.

Once the admission is confirmed, the varsity will inform the students through SMS or email on the registered mobile number and email ID. Reserved category students willing to apply for ODL programmes can avail of the fee exemption facility for one programme per admission cycle.

