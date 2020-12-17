IGNOU Admissions July 2020: Last Date for Registering Online Extended till December 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration for admission in the July 2020 cycle again. The IGNOU admissions July 2020 registration window further will be open till December 31, 2020.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in to register for the desired courses. Earlier, the deadline for IGNOU admissions July 2020 registration was December 15, 2020.

The university, however, said that the extension will not be applicable to certificate and semester-based programmes. This includes MP, MPB, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, PGDIS, DBPOFA, BCA and MCA programmes.

The deadline for any certification course with duration of six months or less than that would not be extended.

“Last date for admission in the July 2020 admission cycle is being extended till December 31, 2020 excluding the Certificate and Semester-based Programmes,” read a notification on the official website.

Direct Link to register for IGNOU July 2020 admission cycle: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register

Steps to register for IGNOU July 2020 admission cycle:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Fresh Admission” link under the “Register Online” tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the button which reads: “Click here for New Registration”

You can skip the above three steps by clicking on the “Direct Link” given above

Step 4: Choose a username and password and fill in the details like Full Name, Email Address, Mobile Number and then click on Register button

Step 5: Fill the Application Form and upload scanned Photograph, Signature, copy of Age Proof, Educational Qualification and other relevant documents

Step 6: Submit the application and pay the fee using a credit card or debit card or net banking

Candidates can find details about the programmes being offered by clicking on the name of desired programme available on the homepage of the website. It includes information regarding eligibility criteria, course fee, and duration among other things.