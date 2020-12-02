News18 Logo

education-career

IGNOU Announces Re-registration for January 2021 Session at ignou.ac.in; How to Apply

File photo - IGNOU

The last date to re-registration for January-2021 session is January 15. However, candidates are requested to complete the registration at the earliest.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started re-registration for the January 2021 cycle. The re-registration is applicable to only those students who are already enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration. Candidates who wanted to continue their courses with IGNOU can complete the IGNOU re-registration 2021 at ignou.ac.in. The last date to re-registration for January-2021 session is January 15. However, candidates are requested to complete the registration at the earliest.

IGNOU re-registration for January 2021 session: How to apply

  • Step 1. Visit at ignou.ac.in

  • Step 2. On the homepage, go to the register online tab and click on re-registration

  • Step 3. A new page will be opened, read the instructions carefully before proceeding to IGNOU re-registration 2021

  • Step 4. Tick on the box which reads, ‘I have read and understood the instructions given above’ and click on proceed for re-registration

  • Step 5. You will be redirected to a new page

  • Step 6: Enter the required details and submit

  • Step 7. Complete the re-registration process by filling in required details carefully and making the payment of course fee

  • Step 8. Obtain a copy of the re-registration form submitted and payment confirmation

Candidates can also complete the IGNOU re-registration 2021 directly by clicking on the link here.

Incase if a candidates face any difficulty in logging in or in re-registration process, he/she is advised to immediately contact their regional study centre for re-setting of their account/updating email ID or mobile number.

According to IGNOU official notification, the re-registration for Master of Business Administration (MP), Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) (MPB) AND Master of Computer Applications (MCA), will start from December 5 onwards.


