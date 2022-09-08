IGNOU Begins Student Innovation Award 2022 Registrations, Winner to Get Rs 10,000

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited candidates to send their entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award for the year 2022.’ Bonafide students of the varsity who have developed something innovative can submit their applications for the award. The prescribed application format and guidelines can be checked at the official site of the college – ignou.ac.in. The last date for registration is September 30.

Health care and biomedical devices, innovations to assist the persons with disability, agriculture and rural development, food processing and packaging, waste management and disposal are among the few themes in which students can showcase their creative talent.

The best three entries are awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes. The first position holder receives a cash price worth Rs 10,000 whereas the second position holder gets Rs 7,000. On the other hand, Rs 5,000 will be granted to the third position holder. The selected potential innovators, from amongst the applicants of the Student Innovation Award scheme, will be imparted guidance and handholding for improving their innovation further and taking it to the next level, reads the official website.

By hosting this award function, IGNOU aims to identify and encourage the creativity of students. “In view of the announcement of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by the Government of India, it becomes more important to identify, recognize and support the innovator and entrepreneur students of IGNOU,” reads the brief about the awards on the university’s site.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) introduced the student innovation award at IGNOU in 2018. Since then, every year the varsity distributes awards to the top three innovators. Meanwhile, other shortlisted potential innovators are provided training and required support to boost their morale and skills.

The applications can be send via email, at ncide@ignou.ac.in. The shortlisted candidates will have to give a presentation in a virtual mode on the development process and working of their innovation. Once the results are declared, the winners will be informed individually as well as via the IGNOU website.

