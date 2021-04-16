IGNOU Confers Degrees to Over 2 lakh Students, virtually

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has conferred degrees, dipmomas, and certificates to a total of 2,37,844 students at its 34th convocation. The ceremony was held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 29 meritorious students were awarded the gold medals, out of which 21 were female. Also, out of the 55 PhD and 13 MPhil certificate awardees, 37 were female students.

Congratulating the successful students Union Minister of Education, who was also the chief guest at the event, lauded the role played by IGNOU since its inception in making quality higher education accessible to all through the affordable open and distance mode. The Minister in his speech stressed on the need to provide education that could make one self-reliant. He further said that Self- Reliance is the key-highlight of the New Education Policy that integrates vocational education bringing constructive changes in the education system. In order to achieve the goal of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035, the university will have to be a crucial contributor, he added.

Students who have completed their degree in December 2019 and June 2020 were asked to submit Rs 600 for each of the certificates. The varsity in an earlier statement said that the students had to pay fees of Rs 200 for certificate courses, while Rs 600 for Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, PhD and diploma courses.

At present, IGNOU has 56 regional centres and 21 schools providing academic support to learners through Digital technology.

Last year, the convocation ceremony was conducted on February 17 in which more than 2 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates were provided to the successful students in their respective programmes. The number of meritorious students who received the gold medals was more than this year. Last year, 50 students were awarded gold medals.

