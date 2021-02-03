IGNOU December TEE 2020: Deadline to Submit Exam Form Extended

IGNOU TEE December 2020 | The last date to fill the application form for IGNOU's December 2020 term-end-examination, which is to be held in February 2021, has been extended once again. This time, IGNOU has extended the last date till February 4. However, students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000 while filling the application form online along with the examination fee of Rs 150 per course. Students, who have not yet submitted their IGNOU December 2020 TEE examination form, can fill the form by visiting the examination portal at exam.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU December TEE 2020 Exam: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Term End Exam form link

Step 3: Read the instruction and check the declaration form

Step 4: Enter the programme code, enrolment number

Step 5: Select the mode of payment and login

Step 6: Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes

Step 7: Submit the IGNOU application form and pay the examination fee.

Step 8: Download the receipt and save it for future use.

Who Can Fill Examination Form?

According to the updated released on the IGNOU exam portal, only those students who have submitted all the assignments for their respective courses will be able to apply for the December 2020 session. Also, the registration of these students for the course should be valid. Students will not be able to fill the examination form after the maximum duration of the course.

December 2020 TEE Format

Students should note that the university has provided information about not making any changes in the format of the proposed December 2020 semester examinations. IGNOU had informed that the format of the December 2020 term-end-exam, to be conducted in the month of February 2021, will remain the same as the students will take the exam in paper and paper mode only. However, according to the information given on the exam portal of IGNOU, there may be an objective type question paper for some programme/courses.