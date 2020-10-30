IGNOU December TEE 2020 Exam to be Held in February 2021, Application Form Submission Date Extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the dates for the IGNOU Term Ending Exams (TEE) December 2020 on its official website at ignou.ac.in. According to a notification released by the varsity, the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examinations will be held in the first week of February 2021. The deadline for submitting online forms for IGNOU TEE December 2020 exam has been extended till December 15, 2020. The last date for submission of assignments, projects, internship, field work journals through online and offline modes is until December 15, 2020.

IGNOU, in a notification, said that candidates who could not appear in the term-end-exam in June 2020, which were held in September 2020, and the candidates who will be registering for the TEE December 2020 can take part in the exam in February 2021. As the validity of their registration will be expiring in December, the varsity as a one-time measure has extended the validity up to June 2021.

The official notification has also informed that the students who applied to appear in the term-end examination of June 2020 but could not appear in any or all the courses will be permitted to appear in the TEE December 2020. Whereas, candidates who could not apply to appear in the TEE June 2020 exam will have to apply online for the TEE December 2020 exam along with requisite fee of Rs 150 per course.

IGNOU also mentioned that the exam fees of the candidates who registered for TEE June 2020 will be adjusted with that in December 2020. The varsity has also extended the deadline for the July session, candidates can apply till October 31, 2020.

IGNOU December Term End Exam: Online form submission

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page (https://exam.ignou.ac.in/)

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and check the declaration.

Step 4: Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Step 5: Select the mode of payment and log in.

Step 6: Enter details which includes date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code.

Step 7: Select the course codes.

Step 8: Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Step 9: Take a printout and keep a copy of your form, acknowledgement number.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the IGNOU’s website and read the notification carefully before applying for the IGNOU TEE December exam.