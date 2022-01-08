IGNOU December TEE 2021 Exam Postponed, New Dates Announced

In view of the surging COVID-19 cases, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the December 2021 term-end examinations (IGNOU) in various Ph.D. courses. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23 have been postponed till further notification.

Earlier, the last date to submit the form for the registration of the December 2021 term-end examinations (IGNOU December TEE 2021) was January 8, which now is January 14.

The NTA released the notification on January 7, which states that the extension is done to counter the “hardships caused to the candidates” and to ensure a larger and increased participation of the candidates. Accordingly, while the last date of submission of the application form has been extended up to 11:50 PM on January 14, the last date to pay the application fee is extended up to January 15.

Candidates can also dismiss any discrepancy and make corrections in the application form. The correction window, as per the notification by the NTA, is between January 16 and January 18. The candidates who make changes in their application form need to pay an additional fee, depending on the change that is made. The changes will be accepted up to 11:50PM on January 18. The NTA stated that the correction submitted by the candidates will be final, and no further changes will be entertained.

This is the second extension given by the exam conducting organization. The NTA received numerous requests and applications regarding the extension of the last date of submitting the application form for IGNOU entrance exam for various Ph.D. courses. In lieu of the increasing COVID-19 driven by the new Omicron variants, the NTA decided to take notice of the numerous requests and extended the last date to January 8 from December 31. Now, another extension of roughly a week has been given again. Candidates can register themselves for the entrance exam by visiting the official website, at www.ignou.nta.ac.in.

