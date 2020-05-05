IGNOU Defers June Term-End Exam 2020, Check More Details Here

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020 indefinitely. The IGNOU June TEE 2020 exam was scheduled to begin from June 1.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, the vice-chancellor of the university, said fresh dates will be announced later after assessing the coronavirus situation, reported news agency ANI.

The news report adds that students will be informed about the new dates 15 days before the commencement of the Indira Gandhi National Open University June 2020 term end exam.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June, 2020 Term End Examinations,which were originally scheduled from 1st June 2020, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU pic.twitter.com/PHxwms9aLB — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The university has already extended the last date for submission of assignment for the June term-end exam (TEE) to May 31. Earlier, the last date for projects submission was scheduled to end on April 30.

The news report said that varsity has deferred the exam form submission and re-admission to May 31.

Professor Rao said IGNOU is aware of the hardships being faced by the learners, hence it has mandated students to submit assignments online. He, however, added that the university will issue guidelines for online project submission separately.

“In respect of the programmes requiring fieldwork and collection of primary data, exploration and analysis of secondary research data would be allowed in lieu of fieldwork,” Professor Rao told ANI.

For submitting June TEE 2020 assignments, students will have to scan their handwritten assignments and then send them to their respective regional centres via registered email address.

