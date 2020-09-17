Take the pledge to vote

IGNOU Extends Admission Process for Online, ODL Programmes; Details at ignou.ac.in

All those who want to apply for the July 2020 session can do so by visiting the official website of the IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
IGNOU Admission 2020
File photo - IGNOU

For all the students seeking fresh or re-admission to the July 2020 session of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the deadline for the application process has now been extended. IGNOU has now pushed the application process for fresh applicants and those seeking re-registration for July session to September 30.

However, the application for admission process window has been open for the July 2020 session of the students willing to apply for online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes. The university is offering 10 online programmes for the July session.

It is to be kept in mind that those applying for certificate and semester-based programmes will not be able to avail of the extension of last date facility. These courses include MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA and BCA. The extension also does not apply to all certificate and awareness courses having duration of six months or less.

All those who want to apply for the July 2020 session can do so by visiting the official website of the IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The varsity has extended the deadline several times in light of the rising cases of COVID-19. Before September 30, the previous deadline was September 15.

Students are advised to first go through the information about the course they want to apply for. The varsity offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG certificate and appreciation or awareness level courses.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 session -

  • Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac.in

  • Step 2: If you have not registered, first do it using details like mobile number, name and email ID

  • Step 3: Log in by providing registered name and password

  • Step 4: Fill application form and upload required documents in the prescribed format

  • Step 5: Pay application fees

  • Step 6: Take printout of the filled application for future use

The IGNOU has also released admit cards for June 2020 TEE. The Term End Examination (TEE) started today and will continue till October 16. The papers are being conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Students have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Students who are not appearing for June 2020 TEE exam due to COVID-19 related reasons will be allowed to write December 2020 Term-End Examination.

