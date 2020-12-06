IGNOU Extends Last Date to Apply for Admission to July 2020 Cycle Till December 15, Check Details Inside

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of the last date to apply for admission to July 2020 cycle till December 15. Interested candidates who have not applied for IGNOU admission for July session, can submit the application form at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can submit the IGNOU admission form for Bachelor's Degree Programmes, Master's Degree Programmes and Diploma & PG Diploma Programmes of the university offered by the University.

IGNOU July 2020 Admission: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of IGNOU admission https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for new registration

Step 3. Fill in the required details to complete IGNOU Admission 2020 registration and click on ‘Register’. Candidates must enter the valid contact details as the registered user id and password will be sent to that only

Step 4. Once the registration is done, log in using your registered username, and password

Step 5. Fill the IGNOU admission form carefully and upload the required document in the specified format

Step 6. Make the payment of registration fee of Rs 200 along with the required course fee online by using credit cards, debits cards or net banking

Step 7. Download a copy of the receipt of admission fee and the application form for future reference. Also, keep the registered user id and password safely for subsequent login.

Candidates can also apply for IGNOU admission 2020 for July session directly from here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (samarth.edu.in)

IGNOU has already released the admission prospectus for July 2020 admission on its official website. Click on the link to read the IGNOU admission 2020 prospectus:

IGNOU Common Prospectus - July 2020

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also announced the re-registration for January 2021 cycle for the candidates who are already enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration offered by the varsity. The last date to apply for IGNOU re-registration is January 15. Candidates can complete the re-registration at Indira Gandhi National Open University (samarth.edu.in) by using their registered user id and password.