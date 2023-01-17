IGNOU Extends Re-registration Deadline Again, Apply by Jan 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for the January 2023 session again. Candidates can now apply at IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in till January 31, 2023.

The IGNOU re-registration portal is for students to submit your re-registration form for the next year/semester and make online payment for January 2023 session. The IGNOU portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university.

IGNOU January 2023 application form: Steps to fill

Step 1: Visit the admission portal of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ link.

Step 3: Fill the required registration details.

Step 4: Remember username and password to login.

Step 5: Make payment of application fees.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the applications for June 2022 term-end examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU TEE 2022 online at ignou.ac.in on or before January 20.The TEE for online programmes will be conducted from January 23.

The application fee for students appearing in the Territory of India is Rs. 200. Whereas the application fee is US $20 per course for students who are going to appear in this exam from outside the territory of India. The examination fee once paid will neither be adjusted nor refunded under any circumstances. For more information related to this, candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

According to the official portal, the exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for the Certificates and Diplomas programs. Those who are going to appear in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees must appear in descriptive-type papers.

