IGNOU Final Semester Exams to be Conducted in September, Check Details at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has stated that they will organise the IGNOU final term-end examination in the first week of September. The IGNOU Final Semester Term-End Examination 2020 notice was released by the board officials on the website at ignou.ac.in. All students who are preparing for the final semester examination can read the notification here. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled for June. The same were deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

As per the official notification, “Accordingly, only those students of Master's, Bachelors, PG Diploma/Diploma and Certificate Programmes who have registered for the final year/ semester of their Programme, were eligible to appear in TEE, June 2020 and have submitted the Examination Form (for TEE June 2020) are to appear in the TEE to be conducted in September 2020”.

Apart from this, the university has extended the last date to fill the June TEE Exam 2020 application form deadline until July 31. Those who have failed to fill up the form and are willing to appear for the examination can do the same by visiting the official website.

IGNOU TEE 2020: How to register-