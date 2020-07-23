Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

IGNOU Final Semester Exams to be Conducted in September, Check Details at ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU Final Semester Term-End Examination 2020 notice was released by the board officials on the website at ignou.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IGNOU Final Semester Exams to be Conducted in September, Check Details at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU campus. (File photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has stated that they will organise the IGNOU final term-end examination in the first week of September. The IGNOU Final Semester Term-End Examination 2020 notice was released by the board officials on the website at ignou.ac.in. All students who are preparing for the final semester examination can read the notification here. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled for June. The same were deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

As per the official notification, “Accordingly, only those students of Master's, Bachelors, PG Diploma/Diploma and Certificate Programmes who have registered for the final year/ semester of their Programme, were eligible to appear in TEE, June 2020 and have submitted the Examination Form (for TEE June 2020) are to appear in the TEE to be conducted in September 2020”.

Apart from this, the university has extended the last date to fill the June TEE Exam 2020 application form deadline until July 31. Those who have failed to fill up the form and are willing to appear for the examination can do the same by visiting the official website.

IGNOU TEE 2020: How to register-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

  • Step 2: Click on the link which says Sign up for final semester paper

  • Step 3: Enter all the details and basic information

  • Step 4: Upload necessary documents and click on submit

  • Step 5: Download your form and keep a copy

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading