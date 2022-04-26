IGNOU is Modern-Day Hanuman, Takes Education to Remotest Corners: Pradhan

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is like the Hindu god Hanumana, according to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At the 35th convocation ceremony of the open university, Pradhan – who was the chief guest said, that IGNOU has emerged as modern-day Lord Hanuman in taking education and learning to the remotest corners and to the poorest.

Pradhan commended the teachers, staff, alumni and students of IGNOU for expanding the realm of education and learning and for making the university a ‘जन-जन का विश्वविद्यालय’ in its illustrious journey of 37 years.

“We have to tap our civilisational wealth and also the immense potential of our Indian knowledge system to make our education system more holistic, empathetic and for global good in line with the spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam,” said the education minister. He said leveraging upon technology, innovation, the internet & digital, IGNOU must endeavour to further enlarge the canvas of education, strengthen the e-content architecture and emerge as a benchmark knowledge centre of the world. IGNOU has to lead the ‘Renaissance of Knowledge’, he added.

Pradhan said 21st century is the century of knowledge. He said, “if we want to establish India as a knowledge-based economic superpower, we must ensure a paradigm shift in our education landscape”. He called for leveraging technology to reach the unreached.

The minister said technology is the new equaliser. “We must ensure the empowerment of our population through innovation, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid and also ensure that education reaches the unreached,” said Pradhan. He said Digital University and other e-learning initiatives are steps in that direction.

At the convocation ceremony, 2.91 lakh meritorious students at the 32 regional centres across the country who have received their degree, diploma, certificate, PhD/MPhil and gold medals.

IGNOU conferred 2,91,586 Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates at its 35th Convocation. The varsity used blockchain technology to create certificates. This tech initiative will ensure that the certificates are original, no duplicity, or tempering.

