IGNOU January 2021 Session Registration Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the application process for admission to various UG and PG programs for January 2021 session today on April 30. The interested candidates who have not completed their registration must do the same before the closing time. The application for admission to various courses through regular distance mode can be submitted online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU has extended the registration date for all courses except certificate, semester-based, merit-based programs till April 30. The varsity offers a total of 16 courses through online mode.

IGNOU Admission 2021: How to register yourself

Candidates must keep the scanned copy of the photograph, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate, and BPL certificate, if below the poverty line.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU admission at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go for the ‘new registration’

Step 3: Key in the required details and click on ‘Register’. Candidates must enter the valid contact details and email id as the registered user id and password will be sent to that for subsequent logins

Step 4: Once the registration is done, log in using your registered login credentials

Step 5: Fill the IGNOU admission form carefully and upload the passport size photograph, signature, and other required documents in the specified format

Step 6: Pay the registration fee of Rs 200 as well as the course fee online by using credit cards, debits cards, or net banking

Step 7: Download a copy of the receipt of the admission fee as well as the application form for future reference

Step 8: Keep the registered user id and password safely for future logins

Candidates must go through the admission brochure and program details before proceeding with the application form. The details of the program are already available on the IGNOU official website.

