IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Begin at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the admission process for the January 2022 session at the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is January 31, 2022. Those who want to take admission in the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses the university has to offer can apply for the admissions process by using a valid email id, mobile number, and the candidate’s name.

“The January 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced. The last date of Fresh-Admissions for the January 2022 Session is 31st January 2022," IGNOU tweeted.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: List of documents needed

— Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

— Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

— Scanned copy of age proof (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC, ST, OBC (less than 200 KB)

— Scanned copy of BPL certificate, if below poverty line (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth

Step 2. On the homepage, click on IGNOU January 2022 session link

Step 3. Enter the required login details to register yourself

Step 4. Upload documents. Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the application for for further use

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Application fee

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission, read the official notice. In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC and ST students can be claimed for one programme only. “If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," the official notice read.

If a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the university policy. Before the last date for submission of the admission form, the fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 200. Within 15 days from the last date for submission of the admission form, the fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 500. If it is within 30 days from the last date for submission of the admission form, the fee paid will be refunded after a deduction of Rs 1,000 and after 30 days from the closure of the last date, no refund will be allowed, the university said.

