The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for January 2023 session till February 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for various courses offered by the university on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the January session was till December 31, 2022, which has been extended till January 15, then again extended to February 10, 2023. This is the third time the re-registration date has been extended by the varsity.

For online programmes, candidates will have to apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Whereas, for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) courses, aspirants will have to register at ignousamarth.edu.in.

“The last date for fresh admission for January 2023 cycle is extended till 20th February 2023. ODL Program Admission Portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in . Online Program Admission Portal: https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in,” said IGNOU in an official tweet.

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fill in your credentials like username and password

Step 3: Complete the form by uploading the required documents

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

According to the official notice, “A non-refundable Registration Fee of as prescribed time to time (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.”

Meanwhile, IGNOU campus placement will take place on February 15, 2023. The registration for the placement drive will be done on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am and the pre-placement talk will be held at 11 am at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.

