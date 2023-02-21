The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning (OL) courses for January 2023 Session. As per the latest update, the registration date has now been extended to February 28. Candidates may apply for the courses online through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

“Admission Link for Online Programmes ODL and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session date extended till 28th February 2023,” reads IGNOU’s official website. The university had earlier extended the IGNOU January 2023 registration last date multiple times. The IGNOU portal is open for both Indian and international students of the university.

IGNOU January Session 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the IGNOU link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will get the link provided for the ODL programme, online programme, and merit-based ODL programme.

Step 4: Click on the desired link and fill up the application form.

Step 5: Make the required payment and click on submit.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of the same for further reference.

IGNOU January Session 2023: Application fees

The last date for registration for the January 2023 session with a late fee of Rs 200 has also been extended. Hence, those applying for the January session need to pay a late fee of Rs 200.

Candidates must keep in mind that a non-refundable registration fee along with the programme fee for the first semester or year at the time of admission will be charged.

Students who are eligible can apply for government scholarships on the national scholarship portal at — scholarships.gov.in, once the confirmation of admission is complete. Candidates may apply for certificates, diplomas, bachelor’s degrees, and master’s degrees. IGNOU registrations are held twice a year, and app registration must be completed in online mode only.

