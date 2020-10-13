IGNOU July 2020 Admission: Varsity to Allow Provisional Admission Without Qualifying Exam Result

The Indira Gandhi National Open University announced that it will allow provisional admission to applicants of the July 2020 session, without the requirement of results of the qualifying exam. IGNOU has notified this in a press statement released on Saturday.

The university has taken the decision in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to delay of examination process and results of several educational institutions across the country. Students who are seeking to join higher education are unable to generate the results of their qualifying examinations.

In order to grant consolation to those aspirational students, the Indira Gandhi National Open University shall grant Provisional Admission. This procedure has been provided keeping with the guidelines and regulations issued by the University Grants Commission, the official statement of IGNOU said.

Further, the statement said that the aforementioned procedure conceded for the students is subject to a set of conditions.

Candidates are subjected to the following conditions for the provisional admission:

- All applicants of the Programmes for which eligibility qualification for admission is a Bachelor degree, should clear the 2nd year/5th semester of the Bachelor Degree. They should have the marks sheet in support of the same submitted already.

- All candidates of the Programmes for which minimum eligibility is 10+2 or equivalent, have appeared in the 10+2 or corresponding examination coordinated by the individual School Board in the year 2020, also their results are expected.

- Applicants who are granted the provisional admission shall be directed to present the passing certificate of the qualifying examination at the most by December 31, 2020. For those failing the same, admissions shall be annulled and the fee shall be reimbursed as per rules.