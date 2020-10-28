IGNOU July 2020 Session: Last Date for Admissions Extended Till October 31

The last date for admissions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July session of 2020 has been extended to October 31 now. This new date is for admissions in IGNOU’s undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. Previously, the last date for IGNOU admissions was October 5.

The IGNOU July 2020 session admission extension is not for semester based and certificate programmes. The statement issued by IGNOU states, “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”

IGNOU July 2020 session admission aspirants can visit the website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/index for admissions in different courses offered by the university. Interested candidates can apply till October 31 to PG Diploma, Masters and Bachelors programmes.

IGNOU July 2020 admissions process started on June 6. Re-registration process for IGNOU students already studying in UG and PG programmes had started on April 22 this year.

Located in New Delhi, the open university was established in 1985. It is a central university and said to be the largest in the world, with almost 40 lakh students enrolled in IGNOU.

There are 21 schools which are a part of the university. There are several centres created by IGNOU to facilitate education — 2667 study centres, 67 regional centres and 29 centres overseas.

The university has also announced that candidates who do not have a mark sheet will be given provisional admissions to the courses for the IGNOU July 2020 session.

This decision has been taken because the examination process for several universities have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and those who would like to apply to IGNOU July 2020 session might not have received marksheet of their qualifying examination.

Earlier in October, the readmission scheme to various programmes was withdrawn by the university. The scheme will now not be available for the old students and it has been removed from the IGNOU July 2020 prospectus.