IGNOU June TEE 2022 Datesheet Released at ignou.ac.in, Exam From Jan 23

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet. As per the date sheet, the exams would begin from January 23, 2023 and would end on February 10, 2023. Candidates can check the datesheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU June TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper as per the statement in the date sheet.

The university has mentioned the program code for each day. The exam dates have been released for programme code- CAL, CFL, CFN, CIT, CLIS, CPSCM, CRD, CRUL, CSLC, CTRBS, CTS, CUL, DTS, PGCAP, PGCGPS, PGDGPS, PGDSS, BCA, BCOM, BLIS, BSW, BTS, MATS, MBA, MCA, MGPS, MHD.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on IGNOU June TEE 2022 datesheet link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline to submit the applications for June 2022 TEE 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU TEE 2022 online at ignou.ac.in on or before January 20.

The application fee for students appearing in the Territory of India is Rs 200. Whereas the application fee is US $20 per course for students who are going to appear in this exam from outside the territory of India. The examination fee once paid will neither be adjusted nor refunded under any circumstances.

According to the official portal, the exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for the Certificates and Diplomas programs. Those who are going to appear in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees must appear in descriptive-type papers.

