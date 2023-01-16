IGNOU June TEE 2022: Registrations Deadline Extended Till January 20, Know how to Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the applications for June 2022 term-end examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU TEE 2022 online at ignou.ac.in on or before January 20.

The TEE for online programmes will be conducted from January 23. The subject-wise schedule will soon be shared by the university.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Submission of Online Examination Form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programs New”.

Step 3: Now, an application page will appear in front of you.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with all the required details

Step 5: Candidates are advised to re-check the application before payment.

Step 6: Submit the application form with fee payment.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for future needs.

Candidates are requested to ensure that the examination form is filled only once for all the courses for which they are appearing.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for students appearing in the Territory of India is Rs. 200. Whereas the application fee is US $20 per course for students who are going to appear in this exam from outside the territory of India. The examination fee once paid will neither be adjusted nor refunded under any circumstances. For more information related to this, candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Examination Pattern

According to the official portal, the exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for the Certificates and Diplomas programs. Those who are going to appear in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees must appear in descriptive-type papers.

IGNOU is accepting all courses enrolment for January 2023 session. The last date for new admission in this session is January 31, for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) format and online mode. Candidates can apply for certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and. IGNOU registration is conducted twice a year, and candidates have to apply through the website only.

