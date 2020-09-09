IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020 Released at ignou.ac.in; Know How to Download

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for June Term End Examination on the official website at ignou.ac.in. Students are requested to visit the website to download their IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2020.

The June TEE exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to October 16. The date sheet of the exam has already been updated on the official website of the varsity. The notification reads, “Hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the university website soon. The students are advised to visit the University website regularly and download their hall ticket and follow the instructions printed on the hall ticket”.

The student can download the admit card by using their enrollment number. Candidates who have filled in the examination form for the TEE only will be able to download the hall ticket. The website seems down at the moment due to increased traffic.

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2020: How to Download -

Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket/admit card link

Step 3: Enter your 9-digit enrollment number and select the respective programme that you have enrolled in

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: IGNOU June TEE hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future reference

Candidates must ensure that the details mentioned in the IGNOU June TEE Admit card are correct. IGNOU June TEE hall card contains the exam time, date, exam duration, name of subjects, name of the program and exam venue.

According to the official notification, the IGNOU will conduct the exam in two sessions following the COVID-19 guidelines. The students without masks will not be allowed to enter the exam premises in order to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

The students who will not be able to take the exams would be accommodated in the December session.