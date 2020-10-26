IGNOU June TEE Results 2020: Results for Various Courses Including BCA, BCom, BA Released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Results 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced IGNOU Results 2020 for June Term End-Examination. Those who appeared for various for exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their IGNOU Results 2020 by visiting the official website of the IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The various courses for which IGNOU June TEE Results 2020 are declared include BCA, MCA, B.Com, BA, B.Sc, BDP, MPB and MP.

Currently, the website of IGNOU was unresponsive around 1 pm. It may have happened due to some technical glitch or heavy traffic on the website.

How to check IGNOU June TEE Results 2020

Step 1: Google IGNOU or enter the url, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for result

Step 3: To log in, provide the required credentials

Step 4: IGNOU Results 2020 will display on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout

Apart from IGNOU Results 2020, the varsity has released grade card. So, students can also download IGNOU grade card 2020 along with result. The IGNOU released the admit card for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2020 on September 15. June TEE 2020 was conducted from September 17 to October 16.

This year, June TEE 2020 was delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, it was scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 27, but could not take place due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Then, the varsity decided to hold IGNOU June TEE 2020 in September and October. The exam was conducted following the COVID-19 guidelines. Students were required to wear face masks and follow social distancing. They were allowed to carry transparent water bottles and hand sanitizers.

The IGNOU June TEE 2020 exam was held in two sessions: Morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and Evening Session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who could not take the exams will be allowed to sit for IGNOU December 2020 Term-End Examination. The varsity had informed that the fee submitted by students for June TEE 2020 will be adjusted for December TEE 2020.