The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is now offering a Master of Arts degree in Environmental Studies (MAEVS). IGNOU, one of the largest universities in the world by enrollment, revealed the newly launched program in its e-Prospectus for January 2023.

The programme, spread across two years, will take a modular approach to teaching and offer lateral entry and exit. Those who complete the courses allotted for the first year of their studies will be eligible to receive post-graduate diploma in environmental studies.

The objective of the course is to prepare the learners to recognise their role in environmental protection and demonstrate the interrelationship between man-nature interactions. It will aim to teach about contemporary issues and environmental challenges and strive to enable learners to independently apply and assimilate cutting-edge knowledge in practice in safeguarding the environment.

A total of 80 academic credits in the programme are spread over 19 courses. Students will have the option of picking electives of their choice in the third semester only. Project work for six credits is part of the programme’s final year.

Eligibility Criteria

The course is directed towards school and college faculty, fresh graduates, environmental executives, policymakers, journalists, and mid-career professionals. People who have graduated from a recognised university in any discipline are eligible to enrol in the program. The medium of teaching will be English. Therefore, an adequate understanding of the language will also be necessary.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to ignou.ac.in– the official website of the university.

Step 2: Visit their homepage and click on the ‘Fresh Admission’ link under the ‘Register Online’ tab.

Step 3: Select ‘Click Here for New Registration’ and fill up the application form for 2023 on your screen.

Step 4: Fill in the programme details and your present educational qualification data.

Step 5: Select the mode of getting the study material.

Step 6: Upload the documents required and submit them.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout for further use.

Students have to pay Rs 6,000 per year, making the total fees of the programme Rs 12,000. This excludes registration charges. People can apply to the course, which will take place in the distance learning format, in the January and July sessions.

