IGNOU Launches Master of Arts in Sustainability Science Course in Online

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched the master of arts in sustainability science programme in online mode. The programme will be made available online with a variety of access and exit points.

The new online MA program’s goal is to give students the chance to gain a deeper understanding of sustainable development and the fundamentals of sustainability science. Graduation in any discipline is a requirement for eligibility to participate in this programme.

“Online programmes strengthen IGNOU’s learners-centric approach- admission at home, counselling at home, and examination centres nearer to the student’s home,” Nageswar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU said.

The university had just introduced a brand-new Arabic master’s programme. The School of Foreign Languages at IGNOU has introduced this new curriculum. This ODL (open distance learning) programme will last two years and offer instruction in both Arabic and English.

During the launch ceremony of the MASS programme, Professor Nageswar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, said that by launching MASS programme online, IGNOU is taking the right path in Sustainable Development education and enables India’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Angela Andrade in her speech highlighted the role of the Commission of Ecosystem Management IUCN in bringing all the researchers in one platform from across the world and its mandate to provide expert guidance in promoting biodiversity conservation, holistic approach to ecosystem management and Sustainable Development. She said “Nature conservation and restoration have never been more relevant than now.

Congratulating the launching of the MASS programme, Dr Karki said: “The world is facing multiple crises and is looking for transformative multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary application approaches for which education, innovation and integrity are needed to the global communities".

After 30 years of our commitment to apply the principles of sustainable development back in 1992, Agenda 21 and Paris agreement still we are struggling for achieving the Universal 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the doctor added.

