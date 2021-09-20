IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021 Open, No Entrance Exam

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun admissions for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from its July 2021 session. The course has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The last date for taking admission is September 30. Candidates can apply at the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in.

Interested candidates must have completed three years of graduation with a minimum score of 50 per cent, however, that is for the unreserved category. The reserved category candidates must have a score a minumum of 45 per cent. The course duration is for a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years.

This year, there will be no entrance examination for securing admission in the MBA course. As of now, the university has not revealed any reason for not conducting the exams for the selection process.

The MBA course is offered in five different specialisations — human resource management, marketing management, operations management, financial management, and services management.

The course has been designed in a way that caters to the needs of fresh graduates as well as working professionals. S Raja Rao, Senior Regional Director, IGNOU Visakhapatnam Centre, revealed that the course has been curated by well-known management experts who are aware of the latest demands of the industry and have developed it in a way that the approach is unique and contemporary.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is also launching four different master’s degrees and three post-graduate diploma courses in this academic year. The master’s degree is being offered in Jyotish Shastra, entrepreneurship, folklore, and cultural studies, and information security. The three post-graduate diploma courses will be offered in digital media, development communication, and book publishing.

