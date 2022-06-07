IGNOU Offers Free Coaching for UPSC Civil Services Exam, Here's How to Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence (DACE) is giving an opportunity to all the Scheduled Caste students to get coaching for Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) examination. IGNOU is inviting applications from interested candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category for the preparation of Civil Services. Candidates who want to take coaching for the UPSC examination can apply till June 30.

Releasing the notification, IGNOU said the coaching will be available for both prelims and mains examination. Candidates can check the official website of IGNOU, dace.ignouonline.ac.in for more details and the application form link.

A total of 100 seats are offered by the university for the 2023 session. Out of 100 seats, 33 per cent of seats are reserved for women. The selection will be done on the basis of a Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted by IGNOU. The entrance examination will be based on general knowledge, language skills, reasoning abilities and general aptitude. The examination will have 100 objective based questions.

Who can Apply?

Those willing to apply must have completed their graduation or should be in the final year of the undergraduate programmes from any recognised university. The ones who are appearing for their final year examination will have to submit their passing certificate during the commencement of the coaching classes. Candidates must note that the scheme is only for the Scheduled Caste students and no other person can apply for the same.

IGNOU isn’t the only university that provides coaching for the UPSC civil services exam. Every year, Jamia Milia Islamia University invites applications from the interested candidates belonging to any category to take up coaching in the university for preparation for one of the toughest competitive exams in the country. The university selects candidates through a common entrance test.

