IGNOU Opens Applications For PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility; Direct Link Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR). Interested candidates can apply through the official website - www.ignou.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is February 28. Candidates applying online will be required to pay Rs 700 registration fee.

Steps to apply for PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility:

Step 1: Visitwww.ignou.ac.inon your web browser

Step 2: Click on 'Re-Registration for January 2021' link on the website

Step 3: Fill in the registration details to proceed with application and fee payment

The post graduate programme was introduced by IGNOU in January, 2021. As per the reports, Postgraduate Diploma Programme Coordinator Dr Nisha Varghese and Professor PVK Sasidhar said that Post Graduate Diploma Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR) programme is suitable for students who wish to peruse it in the open distance learning mode.

“PGDCSR is a very appropriate programme in ODL [open distance learning] mode both in terms of content and timing. It provides a unique opportunity for attaining and upgrading the knowledge of CSR professionals,” they said.

“The PGDCSR programme has been designed in such a way to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, its process, implementation and handling of projects and programmes. Students can also get the first-hand experience of CSR projects by opting for project work,” they added.

In addition, IGNOU has recently started a Certificate Course in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The duration of this course is 12 weeks. To apply online for this course, candidates have to apply through the SWAYAM platform. Candidates will have to apply by visiting swayam.gov.in/IGNOU. As many as 105 courses are being offered by the university through the SWAYAM portal.

Earlier, Indira Gandhi National Open University released the revised hall ticket for IGNOU December TEE 2020. The admit card was issued on IGNOU's official site ignou.ac.in.