IGNOU Postpones June TEE 2021 Exam, Revised Schedule to be Released Later

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. The exam was scheduled to begin on June 15, however, it has been now postponed till the next order. The revised timetable will be at least 21 days before the commencement of the exam.

“The next schedule of the examinations will be displayed on the University’s website…21 days in advance”, reads the official notification. The submission of the online examination form will be opened in due course of time. The students are advised to continue their preparation and be ready to take the exam on short notice.

Meanwhile, the varsity has again extended the assignment submission deadline for June TEE 2021 till May 31. The students can submit their June 2021 TEE assignments for both online and offline submission has up to May 31. “The last date for submission of project reports/internship/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc. for Term-end Examination, June 2021 – both online and offline (physical) submission – shall be May 31, 2021,” reads the official statement. The deadline to submit the assignment has been extended for the second time. Earlier, the university had asked the students to submit their assignments by April 30.

The varsity has also released the Covid-19 preventive measures for the varsity campus on May 3. The varsity has decided to close all the offices/schools/regional centres and evaluation centres from May 4 to May 10 and all the activities of the varsity will be carried out through work from home. However, all the urgent work, as well as online counselling, will be conducted as per the Schedule.

Recently, IGNOU has conducted its 34th convocation through online mode in which 2,37,844 degrees, diplomas and certificates of different programmes were awarded to students. the convocation was addressed by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

