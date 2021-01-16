IGNOU Re-registration Deadline for January 2021 Session Extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the re-registration process for the January session 2021 and extended deadline for the same till January 31. According to the official notification released by IGNOU, candidates can now apply through the official websites such as ignou.samarth.edu.in or online.ignou.ac.in till January 31.

The re-registration process applies only to students enrolled in undergraduate (UG)/postgraduate (PG)/semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. According to IGNOU, candidates can register for the next semester's programme even if they have appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.

To apply online, the candidates have to visit the website at ignou.ac.in and register using the login credentials. Fill in the application form and pay the requisite application fee. Candidates will be required to pay the fee in an online mode via credit/debit card.

Once the candidate submits the application form online, he/she will be required to track the progress of their admission form. On confirmation of the submission, a message will be sent to the mobile number and registered email ID. While filling the application form, candidates will be asked to submit the email ID and phone number. Students can visit the website at ignou.ac.in for more information.

How to re-register for the IGNOU January session:

Step 1: Visit at ignou.ac

Step 2: Before filling the application form, candidates will be required to register on the Portal first.

Step 3: Click on the “New Registration’ tab to proceed.

Step: 4: Key in your correct mobile number and e-mail ID

Step 5: If a candidate has already registered on the official portal, he/she may use the same Username and Password to log in that has been generated earlier.

IGNOU Student Services Center:

IGNOU Contact Form - Email: ssc@ignou.ac.in

Telephone no - 011-29572513, 29572514

IGNOU Student Registration Department:

Email: csrc@ignou.ac.in,

Telephone no - 011-29571301, 29571528