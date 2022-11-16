The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) began the re-registration process for the January 2023 session. Candidates can enroll for IGNOU by visiting the official website- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. When registering for the IGNOU January session, aspirants should enter the correct mobile number and email address.

The deadline to re-register for the January 2023 session is December 31. It is to be noted that before completing the online application form, applicants must thoroughly read the programme guide for available courses. Furthermore, candidates who have previously enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register using their old username and password.

IGNOU Re-Registration: How to Apply

Step 1. Open the website – ignou.ac.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Navigate to the homepage’s ‘Register Online’ section.

Step 3. Click on the link to re-registration and carefully read the instructions.

Step 4. Fulfill the basic registration and login procedures.

Step 5. Provide all the required details in the form, attach the documents, and make the payment for the registration fees.

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page after submitting the IGNOU re-registration form.

Meanwhile, the application period for the December Term End Examination (TEE) at IGNOU has ended. However, candidates who could not get themselves registered for the TEE 2022 due to any reason and wish to apply, can do so by paying the late fee amount on the official website. From November 16 to November 25, candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme.

The December TEE 2022 will take place between December 2 and January 5. They will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the afternoon shift will commence at 2:00 pm and conclude at 5:00 pm.

