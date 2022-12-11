IGNOU Recruitment 2022: Registration for PRO Vacancy to Begin Soon, Salary Upto Rs 39100

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for the posts of Public Relation Officers (PRO). Interested candidates can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in. Candidates would need to key in their username and password to login. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is till January 12, 2023.

IGNOU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Applicants before registering themselves for the PRO posts must have a post-graduate degree from a recognised university with at least 55 percent marks, mainly in Journalism from a recognised university or institute

Age Limit: One must have experience of minimum of 8 years of experience in Public Relation Works.

IGNOU Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for PRO vacancy.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in your username and password to login.

Step 5: Apply for the vacancy by keying in the necessary details. Save and submit the form.

Interested candidates should have completed a degree with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade, preferably in Journalism from any recognised university. Candidates should also have at least eight years of experience in Public Relations Works in the scale of pay not less than Rs 15600 – 39100 (PB-3, GP-5400), preferably in university or institutions of higher education, including relations with the press and electronic media, preparation publicity material etc.

IGNOU Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested applicants after completing the form-filling process will have to submit the requisite application fee of Rs 1000, the general candidates, Rs 600/- from SC/ST/EWS and women. PwBD candidates would be exempted from paying the fees for filling out online applications. The registration for the PRO vacancy will begin tomorrow, i.e. December 12, and interested candidates will have time till January 12, 2023 to apply for these posts.

