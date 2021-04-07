IGNOU Releases Hall Ticket for BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic Nursing Entrance Test

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for OPENMAT, BEd, and Post Basic (Nursing) entrance examinations on its official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admission to IGNOU through these entrance exams can download the same by using their registered login credentials. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 11.

The hall ticket will contain details like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam venue, exam time, and other important instructions. It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the IGNOU entrance exam 2021 hall ticket along with a valid photo id proof on the day of the exam without which entry will not be granted to students, as per the rules.

Step 1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at http://ignou.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for “Hall Tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021”

Step 3. On the next page, click on the link to the respective programme hall ticket

Step 4. Log in by using the registered credentials and download the hall ticket. Also, take a print out of it and check the details are correctly mentioned or not.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode hence examinees must bring a blue or black ballpoint pen for marking the answers in the OMR sheet. Mobile phones, pager, calculators, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination premises. Candidates must reach the examination centre at reporting time i.e, 9:15 am. Entry is not allowed after 10:30 am in any circumstances. Candidate must note that they cannot leave the exam before 11:00 am.

IGNOU OPENMAT is conducted to offer admission to MBA programmes. Students having a graduate-level degree, including Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship with at least 50 per cent marks can take the test. Students with a Bachelor’s Degree and, or a Master’s Degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanity are also eligible for the programme. Those applying for BEd must hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject with at least 50 per cent marks. the selection of candidates is subjected to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.