IGNOU Releases Revised Schedule, Admit Card for December TEE Exam 2020 at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Sunday, February 7, released the revised admit card of the December term-end exam (TEE) 2020. The exams will be held for Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01), Certificate in Teaching of English as a second language (CTE03), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), Chemistry (CHE09), and Life Sciences (LSE01). Those candidates who are appearing for any of these exams must ensure that they download the admit card from the official IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to start from February 8 and will go on till March 13. This year, more than six lakh students will appear for the term end exam. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be in the morning from 10 AM to 1PM and the second one will be in the afternoon hours between 2 00 PM to 5 PM.

For downloading the admit card of December term-end exam 2020, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and type www.ignou.ac.in in the search bar

Step 2: On the homepage you will see an admit card download hyperlink. Click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: Once done, your admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your admit card of December term-end exam 2020

According to IGNOU, the exam which will be held in 837 exam centres will include 19 overseas centres and 104 centres for those in jail. As per the latest statement by the university candidates will be permitted with the hall ticket,

In the statement, IGNOU said that the exam centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.