IGNOU TEE December 2022 Admit Cards Out at ignou.ac.in, How to Download

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the December term end examination (TEE) 2022 admit cards. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the official website at ignou.ac.in, to access the hall tickets. They will need their enrollment number to download the admit cards.

The exam will begin from December 2 and conclude on January 9. The exam will be held every day in two sessions — morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM and evening session from 2 PM to 5 PM. however, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper, reads the official website.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on December TEE 2022 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further use.

The IGNOU TEE December 2022 hall tickets will contain the candidate’s name and enrollment number, exam dates, exam subjects and code, exam venue, and time. Candidates must cross-check all the information on the admit cards and in case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

“Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Center, " the official notice added.

“The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. (In case, the sitting at the centre has exhausted, student may choose the nearest/alternate exam centre under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre). However, the University has right to shift the students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason,” IGNOU had said ealier.

