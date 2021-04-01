IGNOU TEE June 2021: Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Click Here for Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of assignment submission for June Term End Examination (TEE) to April 30. The notification regarding this has been uploaded on the official IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in. The undergraduate and postgraduate examinations are scheduled to start from June 15 and will go on till July 19.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 1 pm while the second shift is scheduled between 2 pm to 5 pm. The university has also informed all candidates that it will be strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines while conducting the examinations.

Open any internet browser of your choice and search for Indira Gandhi National Open University’s official website, www. ignou.ac.inOn the homepage of the website you will see a section titled as, ‘News and Announcements’. Under this section there will be a hyperlink that reads, ‘The last date of submission of assignments for all programmes for TEE, June 2021 is hereby extended to 30th April 2021’ click on itYou will be directed to a new window where the notification will openDownload and take a print of the IGNOU TEE date extension notification for your future reference.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the last date for January 2021 admission in distance mode for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till April 15. Apart from this, IGNOU has also called for applications for its management programme through OPENMAT 2021, a national level entrance exam for admission in MBA/PGDM courses by the university. The registration for this exam ended on March 20.