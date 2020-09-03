IGNOU Term End Exam for January Session to Begin from September 17

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for conducting the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020. The TEE exam will commence from September 17 and will go on till October 16. The university had earlier postponed the exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a notification released by the university on its official website, the exam will be held for final semester students of Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programs.

According to an IGNOU statement as reported, these exams will be held in two shifts. The morning session will be conducting from 10AM to 1PM, while the evening shift will be held from 2PM to 5PM.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University will also be releasing the list of guidelines that the students will have to follow while appearing for TEE 2020. These guidelines will most likely include the precautionary measures that need to be taken, as guided by the centre.

As of now, there is no information about the date on which the admit cards for the upcoming exams will be released. It is, however, mentioned that those appearing for the said examination should regularly check the official website for updates.

The IGNOU June-TEE 2020 admit card will contain the details of the centre as well as the copy of guidelines. The admit card will be made available online after its release. The students can then download or take a print of the same. No person without the admit card will be allowed to give the IGNOU TEE exam.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the university has made a provision for students to submit their assignments, projects and other documents online. The submission can be done through email or through the software link at ignou.ac.in.

For those students who cannot submit the projects and assignments online can go to the study centre for submissions.