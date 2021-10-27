IGNOU Term End Exams from January 20, Tentative Datesheet Released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative datesheet for the December term end exams (TEE) 2021. Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can check the complete schedule at the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the IGNOU TEE December 2021 will begin from January 20 and will continue till February 22.

The exact date sheet will be announced later on, IGNOU said on its official notice. In the meantime, students can raise any issue related to the datasheet by mailing about the same to the exam authorities. As per the tentative timetable, the exam will be held in two shifts — from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm across all days.

IGNOU December TEE 2021 datesheet: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of IGNOU

Step 2. On the homepage, click on IGNOU December TEE 2021 date sheet link

Step 3. The PDF file of the datesheet will open on a new page.

Sep 4. Candidates can download and save the timetable for further use

On it official notice, IGNOU has listed few cases when the clash of the exam date or session will not be considered. This includes when courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) as the exam of courses in a particular group is conducted on the same date and time, for backlog courses, those courses which are from different programmes, in MP programmes, and courses from different specialisation.

Students have been advised to inform discrepancy, if any, by mailing their enrollment number, programme and course codes where dates and sessions are the same to datesheet@ignou.ac.in. The exam forms to be registered by the candidates will be released soon by the university. The detailed schedule is available on the website with the exam code names.

The IGNOU TEE is held for undergraduate and postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, diploma, and certificate final year programmes offered by the open university.

