IGNOU to Train 10,000 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Teachers

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will launch a Six Months Certificate Programme for the professional development of 10,000 teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the nation. The course will be created as a result of a memorandum of understanding between IGNOU and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Teachers will be trained to strengthen the social-emotional learning of their students and facilitate their career choices. The programme will be offered by the School of Education (SOE), IGNOU.

D. Venkateshwarlu, Director, SOE welcomed the members present in the MoC ceremony, whereas Prof. Amitav Mishra, Programme Coordinator highlighted the need for training and the plan of action.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU assured NVS that the University will deliver “a high-quality training to its teachers by integrating technology to the content delivery".

Prof. R.P. Das, Pro-Vice-Chancellor stressed on school intervention with the active participation of the principals of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya; whereas Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Pro- Vice-Chancellor called for use of a blended approach.

While appreciating the role of IGNOU, the Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Vinayak Garg, IAS said “the training of teachers should lead to a visible qualitative change in our unique residential schooling system".

The event was attended by the faculty members of SOE, and the Deputy Commissioners of NVS namely Shri Gyanedra Kumar and Shri Chandramouli.