IHM Bhubaneswar to Setup First Sattvik Centre of Excellence in India

The Institute of Hotel Management, Bhubaneshwar, has signed an MoU with the Sattvik Council of India. Through this collaborative agreement, first ‘Sattvik Centre of Excellence’ will be now open in the Institute. Under this, students can pursue courses on vegetarian tourism & catering management, Sattvik auditor & lead auditor, claims the institute.

Speaking about the MOU, Abhishek Biswas, founder-SCI, said “SCI always visioned about transforming certification into education & training from the starting, it’s a huge remarkable day in the history for both of the organizations as we open our gateway to “Sattvik Centre of Excellence with IHM, Bhubaneshwar”.

The student community will benefit from this arrangement as now they are able to pursue the courses in specialised vegetarian programs either in hospitality or management through IHM In Bhubaneshwar, but also secure a good job in the same. There is constant endeavour to improve academic administration and curriculum upgradation through involvement of subject-matter specialists from both bodies, claims the institute, in its press release.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Satyanarayan Mohapatra stated “This was an important step that was needed as Vegetarians have to take a step back from the bigger businesses in the world, and it is a drawback. Even though I respect all food choices, we cannot disregard courses in vegetarian management or auditor. We are facing a huge unemployability after pandemic it has increased, now the students will able to earn a dispensable income after the competition of the course. There is still a lot to achieve yet."

A MOU to this effect was signed was signed between the two organisations in the presence of Abhishek Biswas (Founder-SCI), Satyanarayan Mohapatra (State Coordinator, Odisha-SCI), Ms. Sharada Gosh (Principal IHM, Bhubaneshwar).

In addition to which, a series of seminars was conducted too on “Sattva” The Ultimate Pure: Applications of Sattvik Certifications, where Biswas was the keynote speaker of the seminar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.