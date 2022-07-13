IIEST Shibpur Assistant Registrar Allegedly Asked to Supervise Cleaning of Bathrooms, Claims Caste Based Discrimination

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur’s assistant registrar, who is responsible for supervising the cleaning of the bathroom has alleged castism in the college. He claimed that he was given the additional task of supervising the cleanliness of the floor and the bathroom due to his caste. He said that this discrimination took place with him as he is from Scheduled Caste.

The incident started on July 4 when the assistant registrar, Bivore Das, alleged that on the same day, he received a letter from Debashis Dutt, Acting Registrar, IIEST Shibpur. In the letter, he was instructed to stand up and supervise the bathroom cleaning of the students’ hostel.

He alleged that since he is a representative of the SC, he has been given the responsibility despite being at the top of the organisation. “This instruction reminds me that no matter how qualified you are, your place is actually in the bathroom,” said Das.

“As I am a representative of the Scheduled Castes, I have been given the responsibility of such work. If I don’t protest against this, all my learnings will prove to be false. I will also lodge a complaint with the Prime Minister,” added Das. He has already lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Debashis Dutt, who is the acting vice-chancellor of IIEST, however, has denied the allegations.

