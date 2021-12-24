IIFM Admissions Open for PGDFM, PGDSM Courses, Last Date to Apply Feb 10

Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) Bhopal has started the admission process for postgraduate diploma forestry management (PGDFM) and postgraduate diploma in sustainability management (PGDSM) for the 2022 batch. Aspiring candidates can apply for both the programmes till February 10, 2022.

Postggraduate diploma in forestry management (PGDFM) is a two-year fully residential course. The course offers specialisations in development management, conservation and livelihood and environment management.

Postgraduate diploma in sustainability management is also a two-year fully residential course. This is the fourth Batch, designed specifically for creating professionals seeking corporate sustainability roles in industry, consulting and research and development organisations.

The applications have to be filled in online mode. The candidates will be selected based on their CAT or XAT scores. Once the candidate is shortlisted then they have to appear for a personal interview round which will be conducted through online mode. It can be noted that of IIMs/XLRI will have no role either in the selection process or in the conduct of the programme.

IIFM PGDM Course 2022 - Eligibility criteria

Those who want to apply must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream with the minimum aggregate of 50 per cent from a recognised universities. For candiadtes who are from reserved category (SC/ST/PwD) will get relaxation of 5 per cent. However, CAT 2021/XAT 2022 score is mandatory. Further, those who are in their final year of the bachelor’s degree can also apply for the IIFM PGDM course. However, they need to submit the final result of graduation by June 30, 2022. To apply for the applications students can go to the official website and click on the application form.

