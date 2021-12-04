CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIFT Entrance Exam Rescheduled due to Cyclone Jawad
1-MIN READ

IIFT Entrance Exam Rescheduled due to Cyclone Jawad

IIFT MBA postponed for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal

IIFT MBA postponed for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal (Representational Image)

IIFT entrance exam have been postponed in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata, and Durgapur.

Education and Careers Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) due to the cyclone Jawad. The exam has been cancelled only in selected exam centres which are feared to be affected by the cyclone. IIFT exam will not be held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal on December 5.

“In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5 at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date," the NTA said in an official notice.

Exams have been postponed in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata, and Durgapur.

The date of the exam for candidates will be announced, later. “Candidates are advised to note that the above postponement is applicable only to the cities cited above and that the exam will be held at all other cities," the NTA said.

Not just IIFT, NTA has also postponed the UGC NET exam for the affected areas. “Due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone Jawad for December 4, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination to be held on December 5 has been rescheduled as below," the NTA said.

first published:December 04, 2021, 00:09 IST