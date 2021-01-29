IIFT Entrance Test 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key at iift.nta.ac.in, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2021 answer key on its official website at www.iift.nta.ac.in. The aspirants who appeared for the IIFT MBA entrance exam can check the answer key to estimate their probable scores and chances of meeting the cut-off. The answer key can be downloaded by entering their application number and password. In case the management aspirants find any discrepancy in the answer key, they can challenge the IIFT answer key 2021 till January 30 (8 pm).

For every objection raised, the candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000. If the objections are found true, the submitted amount will be refunded. All challenges received from candidates will be verified by the testing agency with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The Final IIFT Entrance Test result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

“No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” according to the official statement.

Here are the steps to follow to access the IIFT Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage to click on ‘display question paper and challenge answer key (Only for Indian Candidates)’

Step 3: The candidates will have two options to login – by entering the applications number and password or by entering the DOB

Step 4: Look at the answer key to calculate your probable marks

Step 5: Take print out of IIFT answer key 2021 for further use

IIFT 2021 Entrance Exam was held on January 24 for admissions into IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) rounds for final selection.