IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card Released at iift.nta.nic.in; How to Download

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. Aspirants can visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in to download the IIFT MBA admit card 2021.

To download the IIFT MBA Hall Ticket 2021, aspirants will require their application number and date of birth. On the day of examination, candidates will be required to produce a valid photo Id proof and a passport size photograph along with the IIFT MBA admit card 2021. Aspirants should carefully read the instructions on the admit card and follow the same during the conduct of the examination. The national level entrance exam will be held on January 24, 2021.

The exam centres will have bar code readers at the entry point to scan the IIF 2021 admit card and provide room numbers to the candidates. They will also be allowed to carry drinking water in a transparent bottle, face mask and hand sanitiser to the exam centre.

Steps to download IIFT 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download admit card’ tab

Step 3: Fill in the application number and dates of birth

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to download the admit card

For any queries related to downloading the IIFT MBA admit cards, aspirants can reach out to the helpline number or email at the address provided by the NTA. The NTA Help Desk can be reached at 0120-6895200 or aspirants may address their queries to iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.

IIFT MBA eligibility exam is held annually for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the institute. IIFT has campuses at Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. While announcing the release of IIFT 2021 admit cards, NTA has also advised candidates to regularly check its website for any new notifications regarding the exam.

The question paper for the examination will comprise four sections. Candidates will have to attempt a total of 110 questions for 300 marks - Verbal Ability (35), General Knowledge (20), Quantitative Aptitude (25) and Logical Reasoning (30) – in 2 hours. There is also a negative marking for every wrong answer.