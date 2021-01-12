IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Check How To Download

The IIFT MBA admit card 2021 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA will release Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 2021 (IIFT 2021) admit card on the official website -- iift.nta.ac.in. The IIFT 2021 admit card can be accessed by the IIFT MBA aspirants by logging in at the website and inserting the login credentials including usernames and passwords. IIFT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 24 in centre-based online mode between 3 pm and 5 pm.

IIFT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- iift.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download IIFT 2021 admit card’ tab

Step 3: On the login page, insert the username and password

Step 4: Submit and download IIFT MBA admit card

The IIFT MBA admit card has a mention of the candidates’ details including the registration numbers, roll numbers, IIFT exam centres and reporting time. Along with the print of the IIFT MBA admit card 2021, candidates will be required to take a valid photo Id proof, a passport size photograph, drinking water in a transparent bottle, face mask and hand sanitiser to the exam centre. A valid photo Id may be a PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (With photograph), Aadhaar Enrolment Number, or Ration Card. The name on the photo identification must match with the name on the IIFT MBA admit card.

IIFT Exam Pattern 2021

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination.The test for the PG programmes on Management is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021. The IIFT MBA entrance test will be conducted for a duration of two hours in online mode.

The question paper of IIFT MBA 2021 will comprise four major sections with a total of 110 questions for 300 marks -- Verbal Ability (35), General Knowledge (20), Quantitative Aptitude (25) and Logical Reasoning (30). For every wrong answer marked, negative marks will be cut.