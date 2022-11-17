IIFT MBA 2023 Application Deadline Extended to Nov 24, Check How to Apply

The National Testing Agency has announced an extension to the final submission date for applications for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam. Students who want to enroll in IIFT’s Master of Business Administration in International Business (MBA(IB)) course for the 2023-25 session can now submit their application forms till November 24. This is a ten-day extension from the previous date. Students can submit their applications at iift.nta.nic.in.

The public notice from NTA stated that the extension is being given in light of requests the body has received from aspirants. Another reason for extending the final submission dates was to ensure larger participation by candidates. The deadline for submitting the application forms online, which was earlier set at 5 pm on November 14, has now been moved to 5 pm on November 24. Similarly, the deadline for the payment of the application fee online, which was set at 11:50 pm on November 14, has also been moved to 11:50 pm on November 24.

IIFT MBA 2022: How to apply

Step 1: To apply for the entrance exam, aspirants need to click on the link provided for ‘IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration’ on the official website.

Step 2: Candidates will need to fill in their name, date of birth, and other details on this portal.

Step 3: Upload required documents

Step 4: Once this is done, aspirants will have to pay the application and exam fees as suited to their category.

Step 5: All are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the finished application form with them for future references.

In addition to extending the dates of submission, the dates the correction window will open have also been revised. Now, applicants can make corrections to their application form from November 26 to November 30. Those who have applied can only do this online. The correction window will be made available during this time period on the official website.

